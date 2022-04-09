Lil Baby Clarifies That All the Rolls-Royces in His Latest Music Video Are Not Rented

Lil Baby has a lot of modern, expensive cars, and he wouldn’t want you to think he rents vehicles for his music videos. He has just released two new videos, and clarified that all the Rolls-Royces there belong to him or his friends.
On April 8, rapper Lil Baby delighted fans with not just one, but two music videos. One of them is called “Right On,” and the other “In A Minute.”
The cover art for “Right On” shows the rapper hanging out the window of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is followed by a Ghost, a Cullinan, and a Dawn, plus many other Rolls-Royces from the same models, all in white.
In one instance in the video, he switches to all black, showing a couple of Cullinans and a Dawn.
With so many models in the music video, one might think they are rented for the purpose of art. But Lil Baby doesn’t want you to think that.
So he hopped on his social media, sharing a picture of himself between a Cullinan and a Dawn, both white, and wrote: “None Of These RR’s Rented . I Just Sent Sent Da Addy To A Few Playas In The City.” He also gave a glimpse of the interior of one of them, which is orange.
Lil Baby loves his cars, and usually goes above and beyond to customize them to his heart’s desire. The rapper has an estimated net worth of $4 million, and his lifestyle shows it. In his garage, you can find a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-AMG G 550, a plum-colored Ram TRX, a red Ferrari SF90 Stradale with two vertical yellow stripes with black outlines on the hood that continues on the back, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a McLaren 765 LT, and a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
So, with all his vehicles, it’s only natural he wants you to know about his wealth and status, and that he doesn’t need to rent cars.
