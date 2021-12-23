Lil Baby Fits Red Forgiato Wheels on His Sick Ferrari SF90 Stradale

More on this:

1 After Learning How to Ride a Bike, Nicholas Hoult Takes Up Ferrari Racing Course

2 Meanest-Looking Ferrari SF90 Stradale Belongs to Moe Shalizi, It’s Batman-Worthy

3 Lil Baby’s Lamborghini Urus Gets Forgiato Wheels, They're as Expressive as His SUV

4 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Prototype in Full Camo Destroyed in Crash and Fire

5 Lil Baby's Brabus G-Wagen Has Custom Forgiatos, Nicki Minaj Thinks It's on Fire