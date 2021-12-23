Lil Baby Fits Red Forgiato Wheels on His Sick Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Longtime collaborators Lil Baby and Forgiato strike again, this time, on the rapper’s custom Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The supercar sports red wheels now, and the result is amazing.
Recently, rapper Lil Baby showed off the latest update on his white Lamborghini Urus. The Italian brand’s super-SUV received a Forgiato’s Twisted Maglia set, which matched the color palette of the SUV, a combination of white, black, and red.
Prior to the Urus, his Mercedes-Benz AMG “G-Squared” aka the G550 4×4², also got some new “shoes.” The G-Wagon received a set of 24” Forgiato Gambe wheels wrapped in 37” tires, and the wheels experts opted for a black-and-blue theme to fit the colors of the off-roader.
For the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, they wanted to maintain the elegant and expensive look of the supercar, while making it look fierce with red wheels that match the exterior paint of the Italian car. Lil Baby’s SF90 also features two vertical yellow stripes with black outlines on the hood and continues on the back, as well. It also displays the rapper’s nickname “Wham” on the front bumper. The tour also gives us a glimpse of the grey interior of the supercar.
The SF90 Stradale, with a name inspired by the Scuderia Ferrari’s 90th anniversary, serves as the company’s first plug-in hybrid. Introduced in 2019, it is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, working alongside three electric motors for quite a performance.
The 4.0-liter V8 engine delivers 769 horsepower, and the three electric ones bring it to a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). A 7.9-kWh lithium-ion battery stores the energy, providing it with an electric range of 16 miles (26 km).
Like the rest of the Ferrari lineup, you can expect the SF90 to be just as fast. And it is, because it whizzes to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Besides the before-mentioned vehicles, Lil Baby also owns a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a McLaren 765 LT, and a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, and he usually likes to flaunt them all on social media. Sometimes, even holding stacks of money so you’d know that he can afford them.
