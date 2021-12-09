Meanest-Looking Ferrari SF90 Stradale Belongs to Moe Shalizi, It’s Batman-Worthy

This beautiful Ferrari SF90 Stradale looks like it's also the meanest. With new wheels, the supercar features two-tone black with chrome hardware bolts, and is way closer to the ground than it was the moment it rolled off the assembly line.
When you’re managing one of the world’s most famous DJs, Marshmello, it’s no doubt that money is pouring in. With a net worth of $21 million as of 2021, Moe Shalizi, who founded The Shalizi Group, is also the owner of the meanest-looking Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Auto shop RDB LA just revealed the final result on the supercar, and it’s a dark wonder. The metallic black-painted beauty now features 21/22-inch Velos wheels in two tones, with chrome hardware bolts, and it’s never been lower. The SF90 Stradale has been slammed on Novotech springs with some tweaks to reduce ground clearance. The front wheels are FlatFace and the ones on the rear axle are Deep Concave, giving it exactly the kind of vibe Batman would go for.
So far, the experts at RBD LA haven’t done much else to it, but they have more ideas on what’s to come, including a full body kit, and whatever Moe Shalizi comes up with next.
Just a refresher, the SF90’s name is inspired by the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari, and it’s also the company’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle, which the Italian marque introduced in 2019.
Under the hood of the supercar, there is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which works alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter V8 puts out 769 horsepower, and the three electric resources add up to a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). The energy is stored in a 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, giving the supercar a 16-mile (26-km) electric range. SF90 Stradale can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
And this model looks so mean it would make Batman proud.
