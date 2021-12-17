5 From Enzo to Daytona SP3: How Ferrari’s Most Powerful V12 Evolved Through the Years

After Learning How to Ride a Bike, Nicholas Hoult Takes Up Ferrari Racing Course

Just recently, Nicholas Hoult revealed he’s into motorcycles, and learned how to ride them. Now, he wants to continue his learning with a racing course he started with the Ferrari Corso Pilota. 6 photos



When he saw the result, he shared he was “speechless,” and instantly loved it, calling it “the most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen.



Now his latest Instagram post shows him at Ferrari USA’s racing track and posed with several vehicles as he got ready for his lesson. He wrote: “So lucky to be continuing my racing journey with @ferrariusa. The cars, people, tuition, and fun at #FerrariCorsoPilota are all THE BEST. Excited for what’s next….”



According to the Italian brand's website, participants to the Corso Pilota Sport receive an introduction to sports driving, and then they have the chance to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari F8 Tributo and 812 Superfast. Learners will even get an opportunity to drive the



All of these driving lessons are conducted by an instructor who gives advice to improve their performance.



In one of the snaps Hoult shared, he casually leans against a red Ferrari SF90 Stradale, holding his helmet under his arm. The next pictures show him in the car, holding onto the steering wheel.



Other famous names who have recently completed the course are some real power women. I’m talking about Golden Globe actress and Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day, founder of ClassPass Payal Kadakia, and three time Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn.



Now it's Nicholas Hoult's turn. Plus, who knows which roles he'll get now that he can actually do all the stunts in real life?





