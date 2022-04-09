Snooty Nissan Juke Gets Haunted by the Hot Rod Spirit, Cosplays Classic Ford

More on this:

1 2022 Nissan Juke-R Virtually Shows Its True Colors, and They're the Same as the GT-R's

2 This Used Nissan Juke Costs More Than a Brand New Lamborghini Huracan, Curious Why?

3 Old, Modified Nissan Juke Nismo Thinks It’s a Tiny Hulk

4 Nissan Juke Pickup Truck Imagined With Bold Styling, Very Small Bed

5 2021 Ford Bronco “Nissan Juke” Face Swap Will Polarize Opinion