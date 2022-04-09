Snooty Nissan Juke Gets Haunted by the Hot Rod Spirit, Cosplays Classic Ford

Ford’s Model As and Ts have inspired a whole bunch of hot rods, based on a variety of vehicles. In this case, they have influenced this particular first-gen Nissan Juke, which has to be one of the most exciting takes on the subcompact crossover that we have seen.
There is nothing that looks like a Nissan in front of the firewall anymore, and the open hood design allows us to see that beast of an engine, which is obviously a V8. A reinforced chassis is a must in such a build, as it would have to cope with impressive levels of power, and to better put it down, sticky rubber would be required too.
In this case, the wheels and tires were also sourced from the aforementioned Blue Ovals, and instead of getting a smaller, less raked front windscreen, the vehicle has an attachment mounted towards the front of the roof that kind of resembles the rear wing. Everything else seems to soldier on, save the rear wheel arches, which required a lot of chopping in order to fit those big tires.
Now, it doesn’t take a CGI expert to spot a fake car, so you can probably tell that this Nissan Juke lives in the digital realm. It was rendered by photo.chopshop on Instagram, and it only got a handful of likes at the time of writing, which is quite surprising, considering the rather unique take on it.
As cool as it may look to certain enthusiasts, the Juke would be far better using the GT-R’s engine, aided by bespoke suspension and steering, big brakes, and a few other modifications. Such a model would get the ‘R’ suffix, and in case you forgot, it is as real as they come, though buying one will set you back well over $200,000 in today’s market.
