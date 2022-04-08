RHOA's Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Make the Most of Davido's Supercars in Nigeria

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has just flown to Nigeria to surprise her soon-to-be husband, Simon Guobadia. The two also hung out with Davido and made the most of his supercar collection.
Not long ago, we wrote an article on Nigerian singer Davido’s expensive car collection, as he had just welcomed a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. Which, incidentally, was also the first in his country. Besides this supercar, the singer, whose music usually blends traditional African elements with mainstream pop, also owns two black SUVs, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Bentley Bentayga.
And as RHOA star Porsha Williams just flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to surprise her husband, the two seem to have made the most of Davido's supercars.
Recently, Porsha shared a video to show Simon’s “shocked” reaction to seeing her in his home country. After that, the reality star gave a glimpse of how they spent their time in there.
The night seems to have started with a Rolls-Royce, possibly a Cullinan, then they went out for dinner. The soon-to-be-married couple then spent time together with Davido in the club and then got a chance to check out his supercars.
Davido even documented him and Simon hanging out in his grey Aventador S Roadster, which comes with a black interior with blue leather seats, and seems to have ridden to their destination together.
The supercar has the company’s 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle and is paired with a seven-speed transmission, sending 730 horsepower (740 ps) at 8,400 rpm and a torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,500 rpm to all wheels.
The Aventador S Roadster can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in three seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph). The supercar has a starting price of $460,247.
Although Simon didn’t get a chance to drive it himself, he seemed extremely impressed with it.
