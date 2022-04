RHOA's Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Make the Most of Davido's Supercars in Nigeria

Not long ago, we wrote an article on Nigerian singer Davido’s expensive car collection , as he had just welcomed a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. Which, incidentally, was also the first in his country. Besides this supercar, the singer, whose music usually blends traditional African elements with mainstream pop, also owns two black SUVs, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Bentley Bentayga.And as RHOA star Porsha Williams just flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to surprise her husband, the two seem to have made the most of Davido's supercars.Recently, Porsha shared a video to show Simon’s “shocked” reaction to seeing her in his home country. After that, the reality star gave a glimpse of how they spent their time in there.The night seems to have started with a Rolls-Royce , possibly a Cullinan, then they went out for dinner. The soon-to-be-married couple then spent time together with Davido in the club and then got a chance to check out his supercars.Davido even documented him and Simon hanging out in his grey Aventador S Roadster, which comes with a black interior with blue leather seats, and seems to have ridden to their destination together.The supercar has the company’s 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle and is paired with a seven-speed transmission, sending 730 horsepower (740 ps) at 8,400 rpm and a torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,500 rpm to all wheels.The Aventador S Roadster can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in three seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph). The supercar has a starting price of $460,247.Although Simon didn’t get a chance to drive it himself, he seemed extremely impressed with it.