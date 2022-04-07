autoevolution
Conor McGregor Appears in Court After Speeding in His Bentley, Gets Additional Charges

7 Apr 2022, 13:42 UTC ·
When you’re one of the most famous athletes (and one of the highest paid, too) of our times, you might tend to believe that you can bend the rules a little bit. But Conor McGregor’s speeding wasn’t overlooked. Now he just appeared in court for speeding in his Bentley convertible and got more charges.
In late March, news broke out that Conor McGregor got arrested for speeding in his Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible. With him being a huge name, we even got the moment on tape, from a user on Twitter who caught the moment live and shared it on social media.

The former UFC fighter was reportedly driving along the N4 in the Irish capital, Dublin, when he caught the police’s attention. Given that he already had a number of road traffic offenses, that made the officers take him straight to the police station and charged him with “dangerous driving.” They also temporarily seized his luxury convertible, but returned it to him shortly after he was released on bail.

The athlete had to take an alcohol and drug test, but he passed both of them. This isn’t Conor McGregor's first rodeo, though, because, in 2017, he was charged with over-speeding and had to pay a $440 (€400) fine.

This morning, on April 7, he appeared at Blanchardstown District Court, driving there in one of his Rolls-Royces with his security detail.

Unfortunately for him, things didn’t go very smoothly, because he got another four additional charges, RTE reports. McGregor was also accused of driving without a license or insurance, and of failing to provide said documents.

His solicitor, Michael Staines, told the court that the UFC star provided the papers to Garda Denis Lordan of Lucan Garda Station this morning.

Judge David McHugh extended bail and remanded Conor McGregor to appear again at Blanchardstown District Court on June 23.

