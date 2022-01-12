Conor McGregor Drives His Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible With the Top Down

There’s nothing Conor McGregor enjoys more than a good social media post. His, of course. The former UFC champion shared several new posts, one of them showing him behind the wheel of his beautiful Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible with the top down.
With a net worth of almost $200 million as of 2021, Conor McGregor can afford a lot of things. And he is not one to shy away from flaunting it on social media.
Just so you’d get a point, a couple of days ago, he shared a selfie wearing a wolf jacket worth around $2,700 from Dolce and Gabbana, which you can check out embedded below.
Then, on Tuesday, January 11, he was casually cool behind the wheel of his latest acquisition, a light grey Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible. He was wearing a hat and a jacket in a very Peaky Blinders style. The former UFC fighter, who is plotting his comeback, captioned the new pic “Catch ya’s on the flip.”
Under the hood of the beautiful and luxurious convertible, we can find a powerful 6.0-liter W12 engine that puts out 650 horsepower (659 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds, before maxing out at 208 mph (335 kph).
McGregor seemed to be heading for his pub, The Black Forge Inn, in Dublin, Ireland, where he posed with the keys to his Bentley on the table before checking the menu. He also made sure we get a good look at his expensive watch, a custom-made Frank Muller Vanguard, which shows that diamonds can be a guy’s best friends, too. Of course, one couldn't fail to notice that the sleeves of his shirt also featured his initials.
In a recent appearance, the UFC fighter also flaunted his Jacob & Co Astronomia Gambler Baguette Tourbillon, a limited edition of only 18 pieces, available in rose gold. It has a $620,000 price tag, and Drake also owns one.
