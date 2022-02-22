Conor McGregor Flaunts Black SUVs and G550 Private Jet, “Honey I'm Home”

Conor McGregor isn’t one to shy away from showing his expensive lifestyle. The former UFC champion enjoys his wealth in a lot of outrageous ways, and this time, he had an entire photoshoot after his Gulfstream G550 landed in Ireland.
Conor McGregor is training to get back in the ring, but, until then, he's busy showing how wealthy he is. Besides always posing in his bar, The Black Forge, from Dublin, Ireland, there’s never a bad time to show off some cars. After his return, he revealed that he had been presented with an honorary trophy from Black Forge FC for his role as chairman of the team.
The plaque says: “Presented to Conor McGregor (Chairman) with grateful appreciation from all at the Black Forge FC.
This time, as his plane landed, he gave us a glimpse of some of the black SUVs waiting for him. According to the UFC champion, the plane in question was a Gulfstream G550, and the SUVs were a Cadillac Escalade and a GMC Yukon Denali.
The Notorious MMA, the way he calls himself on social media, had been training in the Bahamas, Caribbean, for his return this summer. He was joined by his fiancé, Dee Devlin.
He shared the impromptu photoshoot on his Instagram Stories on February 21, after landing in Ireland. McGregor wrote “Honey I’m home,” and several emojis, including an Irish flag, a house, and a celebratory explosion to express his delight.
In one of them, he posed in front of the Gulfstream G550 private jet, which he described as a “bullet.” And he’s not wrong.
The Gulfstream G550 is an ultra-long range jet, powered by two Rolls-Royce BR 710-C4-11 engines, with a range of 6,750 nm (7,7768 mi/ 12,501 km) and a maximum cruising speed of 575 mph (925 kph). It can sit up to 16 passengers, and the typical configuration includes eight leather seats and two couches with four seats each. At night time, it can accommodate up to six passengers in full-size sleeping areas.
When it comes to the SUVs, they are among the top range in terms of luxury, although this choice strays away a bit from McGregor’s love for Rolls-Royce or Bentleys.
