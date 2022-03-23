Conor McGregor Arrested for Dangerous Driving, His Bentley Continental GT Seized

If there’s something Conor McGregor loves more than his pub, it is his cars. Both of them often make appearances on his social media, and now it looks like he got in trouble for one of them, as he was arrested for dangerous driving and got his Bentley temporarily seized.
Conor McGregor loves sharing his lavish lifestyle with his followers. His Instagram account often includes images of his expensive cars, among which there’s a Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible.
The former UFC champion loves driving it and has flaunted it online several times. But now it looks like he got himself in trouble for taking it over the legal limits.
McGregor was arrested, the Irish Independent reported. The UFC champion was driving in the Irish capital, Dublin, and was detained for “dangerous driving.”
He was reportedly driving along the N4 when he attracted the police’s attention. Plus, he has a number of road traffic convictions that made the officers take him to the station and temporarily seize his luxury convertible. According to the same outlet, meanwhile, they had already returned the vehicle to him.
After he was taken to the Lucan police station, he was charged with dangerous driving and released on bail. In a statement to the outlet, his rep confirmed the arrest and added that he was on his way to the gym. McGregor also had to take a drug and alcohol test at the station, which he passed.
The UFC champion is to appear before the district court next month. This wouldn’t be his first time there because he had to appear in court after receiving €400 ($440) for speeding in 2017.
One could understand Conor McGregor’s need for speed because the Bentley convertible is surely powerful. The luxury brand put a 6.0-liter W12 engine at its core, which delivers 650 horsepower (659 ps), and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. Given these figures, the convertible can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 208 mph (335 mph).
But he should do it within the speed limits, just like everyone else.
