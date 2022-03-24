The Moment Conor McGregor Is Pulled Over in Ireland While Driving Bentley Convertible

Conor McGregor loves expensive things, be it vehicles, watches, or private jets. And when it comes to cars, he seems to want to take things further than the legal limit. That is what got him arrested. The moment he was pulled over by police was caught on tape.
Earlier today, we reported that former UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested for multiple traffic offenses. He was taken to the Lucan police station, where he was charged with dangerous driving, before he was released on bail.
Since McGregor is a famous name, we also got footage of his arrest on Tuesday, March 22. Twitter account @Simbot20 shared a video of how a police car chases the former UFC champion, who was behind the wheel of his Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible.
The footage shows the police car with the sirens turned on while McGregor drives on a highway in Dublin, Ireland. His face is visible in his luxurious convertible which has its top down. The person filming is also heard shouting “Up the Mac,” which seems to attract McGregor’s attention for a second, before expressing their disbelief that police are “pulling him” over.
The video doesn’t capture his “offense” though, and McGregor seems to be driving at the speed other cars are driving in the video that surfaced online.
It’s also worth mentioning that the police seized his expensive convertible temporarily, but returned it to him in the meantime. In a statement to the Irish Independent, McGregor's rep confirmed the former UFC champion was arrested and added that, at the moment of his arrest, he was on his way to the gym. McGregor also had to take a drug and alcohol test at the station, which he passed.
This isn’t Conor McGregor’s first road conviction. In 2017, he was charged with overspeeding, and had to pay a €400 ($440) fine.
Now, he will have to appear before the district court next month for his latest offense.
Since McGregor is a famous name, we also got footage of his arrest on Tuesday, March 22. Twitter account @Simbot20 shared a video of how a police car chases the former UFC champion, who was behind the wheel of his Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible.
The footage shows the police car with the sirens turned on while McGregor drives on a highway in Dublin, Ireland. His face is visible in his luxurious convertible which has its top down. The person filming is also heard shouting “Up the Mac,” which seems to attract McGregor’s attention for a second, before expressing their disbelief that police are “pulling him” over.
The video doesn’t capture his “offense” though, and McGregor seems to be driving at the speed other cars are driving in the video that surfaced online.
It’s also worth mentioning that the police seized his expensive convertible temporarily, but returned it to him in the meantime. In a statement to the Irish Independent, McGregor's rep confirmed the former UFC champion was arrested and added that, at the moment of his arrest, he was on his way to the gym. McGregor also had to take a drug and alcohol test at the station, which he passed.
This isn’t Conor McGregor’s first road conviction. In 2017, he was charged with overspeeding, and had to pay a €400 ($440) fine.
Now, he will have to appear before the district court next month for his latest offense.
@TheNotoriousMMA Up the Mac???? pic.twitter.com/2tT7LH6yiH— Aidan (@Simbot20) March 23, 2022