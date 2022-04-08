Wiz Khalifa Jokes About Taking His Son to School in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Wiz Khalifa likes his rides as much as any other wealthy celebrity. The rapper has just shared a short video of himself in the backseat of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan and joked about taking his son, Bash, to school in the luxury car.
Wiz Khalifa loves spending time with his nine-year-old son, Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz, whom he shares with model Amber Rose.
And his most recent post on Instagram does poke fun at him for doing normal parenting things, like taking his son to school. The short video shows the rapper in the backseat of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and he says “See ya,” before his driver shuts the door. Khalifa captioned the video: “Gotta get bash to school in the morning.”
From the video, we see that his SUV comes with a white exterior paint, while its luxurious interior is a two-tone black and white, with a Starlight Headliner.
Rolls-Royce is a top choice for every celebrity who wants to flaunt their wealth and travel in luxury. The British carmaker placed its powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood of the Cullinan. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to both axles.
Thanks to these figures, the Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph). However, the SUV is usually meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, but it’s always good to know it’s also powerful and fast.
Not long ago, the rapper shared a video from inside a Chevrolet Corvette convertible where he asked fans to respect his personal space when he’s at the gym.
The rapper shared that his son still takes the bus sometimes despite the extensive luxury fleet that he has. “Being rich don’t got nothing to do with a child’s experience,” Wiz wrote on Instagram in the past.
