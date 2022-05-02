American Truck Simulator Developer Shares More Montana DLC Screenshots

We have yet to learn when exactly the next major American Truck Simulator DLC arrives, but we definitely know that developer SCS Software is working on Montana and Texas expansions, two regions that we hope we’ll be able to visit sooner rather than later.
To keep players interested and engaged in the conversation, SCS Software recently published several screenshots from one of the upcoming DLCs, Montana, which show off the beauties of Great Falls, the city located on the Missouri River.
Going through the city’s history, we learn that this is the third largest city in the state, and it’s been named after one of the five waterfalls in the area. The images published by SCS Software are also an indicator of how the developer managed to bring the city to life in the upcoming Montana DLC.
Also known as the Electric City thanks to its slew of dams and power plants, Great Fall’s virtual counterpart in the upcoming Montana DLC will feature several landmarks including the Museum of Art, several churches and banks.
SCS Software also revealed that American Truck Simulator players visiting Great Falls will be able to deliver to and from industries such as beverage plants, homeware stores, packaging factories and even the local airport.
For those who are more into sightseeing, the upcoming Montana DLC will allow them to visit and admire the Great Falls the city was named after. Not to mention that Great Falls is the “perfect blend of big city excitement and small town charm,” as SCS Software describes the location, so the more reason to jump behind the wheels of your truck and head to Montana as soon as the new DLC goes live. Until then, make sure to add Montana to your wishlist via Steam, you never know when SCS Software announces its release date.
