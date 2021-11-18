American Truck Simulator’s Next Expansion Has Just Been Revealed

The team at SCS Software has quite a few expansions in the works for both its high-profile titles: American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. However, that doesn’t seem to slow them down, as the developer revealed yet another upcoming expansion for its truck sim, American Truck Simulator.
Following a cryptic teaser trailer released last month, SCS Software announced this week Montana, the next expansion for American Truck Simulator. Just to recap, this would be the second major expansion for American Truck Simulator that’s been announced, but not yet released, after Texas.
There are little to no details about what to expect from Montana, although SCS Software released more than a dozen screenshots showing some of the beautiful landscapes and new road networks that will arrive with the expansion.
To quote SCS Software, players will be able to “drive through rugged mountain roads, pass by crystal clear lakes, or spend your day exploring the historic town and cities.” Montana is still in a very early development stage, so the expansion is likely to be released after Texas, the other American Truck Simulator DLC in the works at SCS Software.
One thing can be said about Montana based on the screenshots released: this might be the prettiest DLC the folks at SCS Software have made to date. If you don’t live in the Big Sky State or Treasure State, as many refer to Montana, then you’ll be happy to know that this is truly one of the most untamed and wild northern US states.
Besides its unruly, yet gorgeous landscapes, Montana is known for Glacier and Yellowstone, two of the most attractive locations of the national park system. The state is also home to glacial lakes, Flathead Rivers and mysterious Missouri.
Obviously, it’s too early to talk about a release date, but we’d be surprised if the Montana expansion will arrive before Texas, which is in the works for a much longer time. Until we know more, fans of the truck sim can wishlist Montana via Steam.
