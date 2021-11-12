Offshore Shipyards Play a Big Role in American Truck Simulator’s Upcoming Texas DLC

It will be a while until American Truck Simulator fans will be able to visit the Lone Star State, Texas, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a glimpse at what’s to come. The folks at SCS Software revealed several screenshots that show some of the industrial hubs that players will visit to take new contracts and deliver their cargo.
Texas is home to many industries, so it comes down to which ones SCS Software choose to focus on for their upcoming DLC. At least one the industries that players will be allowed to work with has just been revealed and it involves some of the biggest industrial complexes: offshore shipyards.
The screenshots released recently faithfully recreate the offshore service near Corpus Christi, an iconic location where some of the biggest projects in the world have been completed. The Corpus Christi offshore service specializes in design and deconstruction of offshore oil rigs, working with shipwrecks, and construction of other subsea and offshore structures. Another interesting highlight of the facility is that it features some of the largest cranes ever built.
Besides Corpus Christi, we’re also offered a glimpse at another facility located in Brownsville. It’s the foremost offshore shipyard in the Gulf of Mexico, which specializes in oil rigs.
Although we’ve only been shown two of the locations that represent one of the most important industries in Texas, we’re promised many more due to the massive size of the state and the local economy.
One of the most anticipated American Truck Simulator DLCs, Texas doesn’t have a release date yet. All the screenshots released this week are tagged “work in progress,” so the DLC certainly hasn’t gone gold yet.
What we do know is that the map expansion won’t be out this year due to the massive size of the state, so an announcement regrading its launch might go live early next year.
