American Truck Simulator’s Montana DLC to Feature 18 Wheels of Steel Easter Eggs

Many American Truck Simulator players probably remember that the studio behind their favorite game, SCS Software, is also responsible for another series of trucking simulators, 18 Wheels of Steel. The original game debuted back in 2002 and the last title in the series was released in early 2011.
That being said, it looks like the folks at SCS Software plan to introduce some elements from their older 18 Wheels of Steel games into its upcoming American Truck Simulator Montana DLC. The developer revealed this week that one of the locations players could visit in of the 18 Wheels of Steel series games, Extreme Trucker 2, was the US state of Montana.
Since this is also the current map expansion the studio is working on for American Truck Simulator, SCS Software decided to revisit some of the iconic areas in their upcoming DLC. One of these locations is Thompson Falls, a quiet city in Montana, best known for its breathtaking scenery and its waterfalls.
The same location was featured in 18 Wheels of Steel where truckers could visit it for its logging and sawmill industries, and both which will still continue to operate virtually to this day in the upcoming Montana DLC.
Thompson Falls has been recreated along with its industries using similar and reworked assets from the 18 Wheels of Steel game. Additionally, SCS Software confirmed that the Montana DLC will feature quite a few hidden 18 Wheels of Steel easter eggs around the map.
In other news, SCS Software announced that this year, for a limited time, the Easter-themed activity will reward clues regarding future content coming to Euro Truck Simulator 2 instead of sweet treats. Players will just have to find the eggs hidden around various maps in both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, so good hunting!
