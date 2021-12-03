Euro Truck Simulator 2 Devs Reveal Industrial Areas in Heart of Russia DLC

SCS Software has quite a few DLC in the works for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, and while none of them has any release window, they surely are pretty hyped by the developer.
After showing players glimpses of the offshore shipyards in American Truck Simulator’s upcoming Texas DLC, SCS Software recently published more than a dozen screenshots showing the industrial areas in Heart of Russia, the next major DLC for Euro Truck Simulator 2.
The developer has already revealed some of the changes coming to the game in the next DLC, such as the addition of a couple of new industries. After revealing Food Mill Industry in a previous announcement, the team at SCS Software is now teasing yet another brand-new industry.
“While some of the industries will be familiar from the previous ETS2 updates, we have prepared newly modeled logistic halls and warehouses. In addition to that, you will be able to drive through vast industrial areas, then take a look behind the concrete walls of factory complexes, and witness details such as old bricks, rough concrete, rusty pipes, and many other small parts worth discovering.”
We’re promised a closer look at the new industry in a future announcement, but Euro Truck Simulator 2 veterans may recognize some of these from the images.
Heart of Russia will take Euro Truck Simulator 2 players deeper into Russia from the already explored Saint Petersburg in the previous DLC, further into the south and east. The upcoming map will include amazing sights of the Volga and Oka rivers, as well as deep forests and open landscapes of the European Plain.
As many of you already know, the next major Euro Truck Simulator 2, Heart of Russia doesn’t have a release date, but it’s unlikely it will be launched this year. Make sure to wishlist the DLC on Steam if you’re planning a visit to Moscow though.
