Toyota Will Join Forces With BYD To Create an Electric Corolla

4 MV Agusta 1000 Nurburgring Is Here to Show Riders What Brutale Really Means

2 Turbocharge Your Touring Experience With This Ultra-Clean 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo

More on this:

This Low-Mile 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Is a Rare 212-HP Rocket You Can Own

You can tell that Agusta’s phenom has some serious muscle on tap just by looking at it. 13 photos



Within its chromium-molybdenum trellis frame, the Rush packs a fuel-injected DOHC inline-four leviathan and a six-speed cassette-type gearbox. Featuring sixteen valves and a whopping compression ratio of 13.4:1, the liquid-cooled 998cc powerplant is fully capable of producing 208 wild stallions at 13,000 revs.



However, this figure can jump to 212 hp with the optional race-spec exhaust from SC-Project installed. When the crank turns at 11,000 rpm, a peak torque output of 86 pound-feet (117 Nm) will be delivered to the rear forged alloy hoop via a chain-driven setup.



The engine’s ungodly force enables its bearer to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 3.15 seconds, while top speed is rated at 186 mph (300 kph). MV Agusta’s rocket is supported by a pair of semi-active 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks up front and a fully-adjustable EC TTX monoshock at the rear.



A machine with over 200 ponies on tap demands great stopping power, so the Rush 1000 comes equipped with dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at twelve o’clock. On the other hand, the rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper.



Before you add any fluids, this brutal piece of machinery weighs in at 410 pounds (186 kg). If you regard yourself as being skilled enough to tame the Italian berserker, you’ll be thrilled to learn that one such entity is currently up for grabs on



This sexy thing has 83 miles (134 km) on the clock, and you may place your bids on the IMA website until December 9. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that Agusta’s vicious rarity was priced at nearly 40 grand when new, so we don’t expect to see this marvel change hands for less than $30,000 (at the very least). MV Agusta unveiled the limited-edition Rush 1000 at EICMA back in 2019, and a mere 300 copies have been produced for the 2021 model-year. As one might expect from an Agusta bike, this unforgiving monstrosity isn’t just ridiculously powerful, but it is also gorgeous in the truest sense of the word!Within its chromium-molybdenum trellis frame, the Rush packs a fuel-injectedinline-four leviathan and a six-speed cassette-type gearbox. Featuring sixteen valves and a whopping compression ratio of 13.4:1, the liquid-cooled 998cc powerplant is fully capable of producing 208 wild stallions at 13,000 revs.However, this figure can jump to 212 hp with the optional race-spec exhaust from SC-Project installed. When the crank turns at 11,000 rpm, a peak torque output of 86 pound-feet (117 Nm) will be delivered to the rear forged alloy hoop via a chain-driven setup.The engine’s ungodly force enables its bearer to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 3.15 seconds, while top speed is rated at 186 mph (300 kph). MV Agusta’s rocket is supported by a pair of semi-active 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks up front and a fully-adjustable EC TTX monoshock at the rear.A machine with over 200 ponies on tap demands great stopping power, so the Rush 1000 comes equipped with dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at twelve o’clock. On the other hand, the rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper.Before you add any fluids, this brutal piece of machinery weighs in at 410 pounds (186 kg). If you regard yourself as being skilled enough to tame the Italian berserker, you’ll be thrilled to learn that one such entity is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions This sexy thing has 83 miles (134 km) on the clock, and you may place your bids on the IMA website until December 9. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that Agusta’s vicious rarity was priced at nearly 40 grand when new, so we don’t expect to see this marvel change hands for less than $30,000 (at the very least).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.