Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Heart of Russia DLC Gets New “Watery” Screenshots

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is headed to Russia, that much we already know. However, we have yet to learn when exactly we’ll be able to drive our trucks all across the Motherland. Until developer SCS Software figures it out, we’re treated with a new set of screenshots that dive into another interesting aspect of the upcoming Heart of Russia DLC, the water bodies.
After we’ve been given a first look at the churches that will appear in the Heart of Russia DLC, we’re now shown the watery part of the country. As the developer notes, Russia is a country “exceptionally wealthy in water, boasting approximately 2 million lakes and about 210, 000 rivers.”
That being said, Euro Truck Simulator 2 players driving their trucks through Russia are bound to pass many of the country’s lakes and rivers. Sometimes, they will even get to cross some of them using local ferries.
SCS Software revealed that the upcoming map expansion would feature many of important rivers such as Volga or Oka. Additionally, reservoirs like Vyshnevolotsk will appear in the upcoming DLC too.
At least one ferry dedicated to transporting players’ trucks to the other side of the river Svir will also be included in Heart of Russia, and we even got a screenshot of that. Although the ferry is not used for trucks in real life, the folks at SCS Software decided that due to the map layout and to enhance gameplay experience, it would be best to allow trucks to be transported as well.
Judging by all the screenshots released until now, the Heart of Russia DLC will feature truly beautiful landscapes. The addition of a ferry that can transport trucks is a nice change as well and will surely spice up our adventures throughout Russia. Here’s is hoping we’ll get a release date sooner rather than later.
