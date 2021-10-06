Euro Truck Simulator 2 Headed to Russia, New Images Show the Country’s Main Attractions

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is headed to Russia, we know that much since developer SCS Software confirmed the upcoming DLC early this year. However, this is the first time we actually see images from the Heart of Russia DLC, which will probably be released at some point this year.
To offer players a little bit of a teaser while they’re waiting for the next piece of new content for Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software chose to show fans the main architectural attractions of the country. It’s not hard to guess that Russia prides itself with the myriad of orthodox churches, cathedrals, and chapels.
Some of the churches included in the game are found in the city of Rybinsk, which is home to two such buildings: Ascension Church and Transfiguration Cathedral. Both are shown in the new screenshots released early this week.
The Transfiguration Cathedral in Ivanovo and Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God built in Arzamas will probably catch your eye too while driving to your destination, due to their brightly colorful rooftops on the outside walls.
Apparently, there are a lot more churches that Euro Truck Simulator 2 players can admire when driving through local villages. Humbler and less impressive than the ones mentioned earlier, these wooden chapels will not disappointed passers-by, developers promise.
Unfortunately, SCS Software wasn’t ready to provide fans with a release date for its upcoming Heart of Russia DLC. Still, we do know that players be able to explore a large territory between Saint Petersburg in the Beyond the Baltic Sea DLC and further into the south and east.
The new DLC will send players to the heart of Russia, Moscow, and beyond, as they drive along Volga and Oka rivers. The map will also include zones with deep forests and open landscapes, so it’s unlikely that anyone will get bored driving through the Heart of Russia.
