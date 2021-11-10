4 This Romanian Automaker Could Do Great in America, If Not for One Massive Problem

1 New Terrastorm Chassis Is Dubbed the World’s Most Versatile Heavy-Duty Off-Road Truck

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free Special Transport Update Adds New Routes

The folks at SCS Software are very organized when it comes to the Euro Truck Simulator 2’s development process and have dedicated teams for DLCs. One of the smaller teams at SCS Software is handling the Special Transport DLC, which received numerous updates since its launch. 8 photos



For those of you who already own the Special Transport DLC, here is something to be excited about: new routes are coming soon. Developer SCS Software announced this week that the upcoming 1.43 update for



Each of these new routes will feature multiple missions and, of course, they will be free for owners of the Special Transport DLC. Without further ado, here are all the new routes coming your way very soon:

Daugavpils to Rezekne

Soria to Teruel

Galati to Iasi

Cagliari to Sassari

Gothenburg to Helsinborg

Brest to Rennes

Bremen to Travemunde

Warszawa to Katowice According to developers, these unique missions that come with the new routes will be quite challenging, so players are advised to “achieve maximum focus and practice” before update 1.43 drops this month.



The Special Transport DLC has been specifically designed for experienced truck drivers. The jobs this DLC offers are quite challenging and require careful planning, precision, and a lot of patience. Initially, the DLC included over 80 special transport jobs, but more have been added along with new routes via regular updates.



Those of you who are hunting for achievements will probably never get the one for finishing all routes in the Special Transport DLC if you haven’t focused on completing them as they’re added, but you’re welcome to try. While the Special Transport DLC costs $5 , the updates that usually add new routes are free. So, if you want free routes to spice up your driving adventures, you couldn’t find a better deal than getting this DLC and waiting for new routes to drop.For those of you who already own the Special Transport DLC, here is something to be excited about: new routes are coming soon. Developer SCS Software announced this week that the upcoming 1.43 update for Euro Truck Simulator 2 will bring 8 new Special Transport routes.Each of these new routes will feature multiple missions and, of course, they will be free for owners of the Special Transport DLC. Without further ado, here are all the new routes coming your way very soon:According to developers, these unique missions that come with the new routes will be quite challenging, so players are advised to “achieve maximum focus and practice” before update 1.43 drops this month.The Special Transport DLC has been specifically designed for experienced truck drivers. The jobs this DLC offers are quite challenging and require careful planning, precision, and a lot of patience. Initially, the DLC included over 80 special transport jobs, but more have been added along with new routes via regular updates.Those of you who are hunting for achievements will probably never get the one for finishing all routes in the Special Transport DLC if you haven’t focused on completing them as they’re added, but you’re welcome to try.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.