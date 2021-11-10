Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free Special Transport Update Adds New Routes

The folks at SCS Software are very organized when it comes to the Euro Truck Simulator 2’s development process and have dedicated teams for DLCs. One of the smaller teams at SCS Software is handling the Special Transport DLC, which received numerous updates since its launch.
While the Special Transport DLC costs $5, the updates that usually add new routes are free. So, if you want free routes to spice up your driving adventures, you couldn’t find a better deal than getting this DLC and waiting for new routes to drop.
For those of you who already own the Special Transport DLC, here is something to be excited about: new routes are coming soon. Developer SCS Software announced this week that the upcoming 1.43 update for Euro Truck Simulator 2 will bring 8 new Special Transport routes.
Each of these new routes will feature multiple missions and, of course, they will be free for owners of the Special Transport DLC. Without further ado, here are all the new routes coming your way very soon:
The Special Transport DLC has been specifically designed for experienced truck drivers. The jobs this DLC offers are quite challenging and require careful planning, precision, and a lot of patience. Initially, the DLC included over 80 special transport jobs, but more have been added along with new routes via regular updates.
Those of you who are hunting for achievements will probably never get the one for finishing all routes in the Special Transport DLC if you haven’t focused on completing them as they’re added, but you’re welcome to try.
For those of you who already own the Special Transport DLC, here is something to be excited about: new routes are coming soon. Developer SCS Software announced this week that the upcoming 1.43 update for Euro Truck Simulator 2 will bring 8 new Special Transport routes.
Each of these new routes will feature multiple missions and, of course, they will be free for owners of the Special Transport DLC. Without further ado, here are all the new routes coming your way very soon:
- Daugavpils to Rezekne
- Soria to Teruel
- Galati to Iasi
- Cagliari to Sassari
- Gothenburg to Helsinborg
- Brest to Rennes
- Bremen to Travemunde
- Warszawa to Katowice
The Special Transport DLC has been specifically designed for experienced truck drivers. The jobs this DLC offers are quite challenging and require careful planning, precision, and a lot of patience. Initially, the DLC included over 80 special transport jobs, but more have been added along with new routes via regular updates.
Those of you who are hunting for achievements will probably never get the one for finishing all routes in the Special Transport DLC if you haven’t focused on completing them as they’re added, but you’re welcome to try.