How Did Conor McGregor Celebrate Father's Day? On His Lambo Yacht, in Cannes

Since taking delivery of his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 yacht a couple of months ago, Conor McGregor has hopped on board with any chance he got. And Father’s Day seemed like a great opportunity to chill on his “supercar of the sea.”
A few years ago, former UFC fighter Conor McGregor announced he put his name down for a Lamborghini yacht and took delivery of it in early May. The vessel in question, called Lamborghini Tecnomar 63, is also known as the Lamborghini of the Sea. The vessel is a collaboration between the prestigious Italian carmaker and Tecnomar and was introduced in 2020.
If you’re wondering about the number attached to its name, it has several meanings. First of all, the Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht offered only 63 such units. Second of all, it also represented the length and speed, plus a nod to the manufacturer’s foundation in 1963.
The Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 measures 63 ft (20.42 m) and boasts lots of sharp edges, exposed carbon fiber, and the similarity to a Lamborghini sports car, taking inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. The vessel is powered by two V12 MAN Engines, which deliver 4,000 horsepower, helping it reach a speed of 63 knots (72 mph / 117 kph), thus its “Lamborghini of the Sea” nickname.
Out of the 63 units, Conor McGregor’s is the 12th of them, and he couldn’t be prouder of it. The vessel comes with a price to match, $3.5 million, but the Irish martial artist loves splashing on expensive things so he could live the good life.
Now, for Father’s Day, his longtime partner, fiancée, and mother of his children, Dee Devlin, shared a few pictures on her Instagram Stories, showing the two enjoyed the holiday onboard the vessel in Cannes, France. The two had just been on a holiday there, on the yacht, a few weeks ago, but it looks like McGregor missed it enough to go back and chill for a while with their children, Conor Jr, 5, Croia, 3, and Rían, 1. He also switched back and forth from the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 to his other yacht, the Prestige 750.
