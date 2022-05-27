Conor McGregor Is Ready for the Monaco GP, Onboard His Lambo Yacht

The Monaco Grand Prix is the most prestigious Formula One race. It’s always a star-studded event and Conor McGregor will be one of the famous names attending this year, onboard his Lamborghini yacht.
The circuit in Monaco always brings all the rich people to the race and this year is no different. Over the weekend, the Formula One drivers will take to the streets in Monte Carlo, fighting for a chance at the championship.
Currently in the first spot sits Red Bull’s World Champion Max Verstappen, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
But there are a lot of celebrities expected to attend. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is already there, on his Lamborghini yacht. He shared a post, writing: “Pulling into Monaco for the @f1 Grand Prix!” The Irish martial artist added: “A dream come true for me.”
He shared several shots of himself, his wife, Dee Devlin, and two kids on board the luxurious yacht, chilling while showing off an 18K Rose Gold Jacob & Co Astronomia Casino timepiece. This comes just a day after attending the Cannes Film Festival.
McGregor, who owns two yachts, has recently taken out his Lamborghini Tecnomar out to the sea for the first time, calling it the “supercar of the sea.”
And he’s not wrong there. The Italian manufacturer paired up with Tecnomar for 63 units, and McGregor’s is the 12th of them. It’s fast, powered by twin V12 MAN engines, which put out 4,000 horsepower, taking it to a whopping speed of 63 knots (72 mph/ 117 kph). It boasts lots of sharp edges and exposed carbon fiber and, given the fact that’s quite limited, it comes with a price up to measure: $3.5 million.
Although McGregor also owns a 150-ft. (45-meter) luxury yacht, the Prestige 750, worth $3.4 million before options, chances are he’ll be the only one in Monaco on board of a Lamborghini yacht, which will definitely help him turn some heads.
