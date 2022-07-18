Russian Billionaire’s Amazing Floating Chalet Docks in Thailand, the New Superyacht Haven

The parade of incredibly-luxurious pleasure craft owned by Russian oligarchs seems to be never ending. One of the latest one to show off its spectacular silhouette, disregarding sanctions and the on-going war, is an adventurous masterpiece that was built as a floating chalet for a billionaire sports enthusiast.
At 54, Alexander Svetakov is one of the youngest billionaires in Russia, with a remarkable track record in banking, real-estate, and business. He was also described as “fit and adventurous” in the Boat International story dedicated to his incredible luxury explorer, the Cloudbreak.
Earlier this year, Cloudbreak was one of the many superyachts that were officially banned from the Falmouth harbor, in the UK, a place where Svetakov’s yacht was known to have docked in the past. Almost six months later, it has emerged in an unexpected location, Thailand. The local media shared images of the massive, 237-footer (72 meters) arriving and docking in Samui this past weekend.
Clodbreak is indeed a sight to behold. Delivered by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2016, it was meant to explore remote areas with extreme weather, providing an outstanding assortment of toys, and a five-star “apres-ski experience.” The custom Bell 429 Global Ranger isn’t there just to transport guests, but for adrenaline-pumping heli-skiing, one of the owner’s biggest passions, next to surfing.
A state-of-the-art sauna, massage room, and cool plunge pool welcome the tired adventures after a day of fun. The vessel’s main swimming pool is large enough to fit ten people, while the helideck doubles as a party deck with top-level sound systems and lights. The interior Christian Liaigre, is a sophisticated take on a ski chalet, including classic features such as a fireplace, and perfectly complements Cloudbreak’s unique silhouette, designed by the legendary Espen Oeino.
Nation Thailand reports that the oligarch’s superyacht is one of the first to arrive here after the travel restrictions due to the pandemic were lifted. Apparently unbothered by the international sanctions against oligarchs, local officials saw this arrival as a confirmation of the Samui island’s “great potential in attracting tourists.” A statement that could encourage other wealthy Russians to sail their luxury toys here as well.
