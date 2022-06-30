The King of Nickel’s $300M Beast Docks in Dubai, Dwarfing Other Oligarchs’ Superyachts

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are now notorious safe havens for the Russian oligarchs, who are sailing their opulent yachts here, flying their private jets, and buying property. One of the latest luxury toys to arrive at the famous Dubai happens to also be one of the most spectacular superyachts in the world, aptly-called Nirvana.
It’s one of the largest pleasure craft in the world, and one of the most luxurious –the 290-foot (88 meters) Nirvana is a creation of the acclaimed Oceanco shipyard. Its amenities are described as comparable to those of seven-stars luxury resorts.
For example, the counter-flow swimming pool is 25-foot-long (7.5 meters) and it turns into a dance floor at night. The main salon, boasting a huge dinner table that can seat 18 people, also turns into a nightclub. A 3D cinema, spa amenities, and what Northrop & Johnsons calls “a casino-style game room” are also available. The massive yacht allegedly includes even two terrariums with exotic reptiles.
Such a stunning floating mansion could only have an equally-impressive owner. Vladimir Potanin is considered the richest Russian oligarch. He certainly is the “King of Nickel,” as the main shareholder of Nornickel, claiming to be the largest producer of high-grade nickel and palladium in the world. This highly-strategic role for the global supply chains has allegedly protected Potanin from being hit with sanctions by the U.S. and the EU, despite his public ties to Vladimir Putin. Canada and Australia didn’t spare him, however.
To be on the safe side, the oligarch made sure to keep Nirvana away from prying hands. The mammoth yacht arrived in Dubai earlier this week, WHIO-TV reports, turning heads with its gigantic silhouette. It’s definitely not alone, joining other famous oligarch-owned superyachts. But none are quite like this $300 million masterpiece.
On the other hand, the U.S. is trying to convince its ally to stop supporting the Russians who are trying to evade sanctions. After the official visit of the Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in UAE last week, there were rumors that the country might be blacklisted if it continues to act a safe haven for oligarchs.
