Why Are U.S. Authorities Going After the Beautiful 151-Foot Shellest Superyacht?

Since the first international sanctions against Russia were announced, everyone’s eyes were on the stunning luxury toys linked to the oligarchs. Some of them were seized, while others are apparently safe in various locations where sanctions can’t touch them. Some of them were already famous for their jaw-dropping luxury, others are more discrete, like Shellest.
Quite a few Russian oligarchs own more than one superyacht, in addition to a private jet and other luxury toys. But the President himself, Vladimir Putin, seems to top them all, having been officially linked to at least six floating mansions. The catch is that he isn’t their official owner. On paper, most of them belong to different companies, but Putin is known to be the one who uses them.
The most recent additions to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s list of sanctioned superyachts confirm the link between the Russian president and all of these luxury pleasure craft. Graceful, Olympia, Shellest, and Nega are now officially targeted as Putin’s superyachts, in addition to the notorious Scheherazade having been impounded in Italy last month.
The first two of them were familiar to the international media, with Olympia even being considered “Putin’s most photographed yacht.” But the mysterious Shellest hasn’t been in the spotlight too much. Built by the prestigious Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo in 2005, this 151-footer (46 meters) is relatively young. Boasting what looks like a very sophisticated interior design created by Francesco Paszkowski, it has six staterooms, a luxurious main saloon, and a swimming pool.
According to the recent documents released by the U.S. authorities, both Shellest and Nega are owned by a company called Revival of Maritime Traditions and LLC, which actually operates under the Russian government. Shellest was reportedly used by Putin as a private yacht for cruising along the Black Sea coast, where he has a residence. Nega was also discovered to be Putin’s vacation boat for the Russian North.
Like the other superyachts that were sanctioned, the discrete Shellest is now blocked from operating freely. However, judging by the latest data from maritime tracking platforms, this superyacht isn’t planning on leaving the Russian port of Sochi, where it’s safe, at least for now.
