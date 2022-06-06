The Hunt for “Putin’s Most Photographed Yacht” Officially Begins

Last year, we were covering Vladimir Putin’s fleet of luxury yachts, even though most of them were secretive, with little details revealed to the public. The war in Ukraine and the international sanctions against the aggressor brought to everyone’s attention not just the spectacular superyachts owned by the wealthiest Russian oligarchs, but also Putin’s confirmed or alleged toys.
Graceful, Chayka (Russian for “Seagull”), Olympia, and Petrel were the main yachts associated with the Russian president, even though all of them stayed away from the international spotlight for most of the time.
Olympia, a 187-footer (57 meters) built precisely two decades ago, was described by the media as Putin’s favorite and “most photographed” yacht. Shrouded in mystery, this beautiful white pleasure craft is rumored to have been gifted to the Russian president by Roman Abramovich himself, one of the most famous oligarchs in the world.
Built by the prestigious Dutch brand Feadship, the Olympia is a truly elegant vessel, with spacious exteriors designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and a timeless interior styled by Mark Hampton. Large enough to accommodate up to 12 guests, it can cruise comfortably at 15.5 knots (17.8 mph/28.7 kph).
Until now, the yacht’s association with Putin had never been officially confirmed. But a recent statement released by the U.S. Treasury Department revealed that the Cayman Islands-flagged Olympia was added to the sanctions list, due to Putin having taken trips on board it. Three other yachts were also added to the list, for having financial ties to Russia’s president, even though their formal ownership says otherwise. Those are Graceful, Shellest and Nega.
This means that the Olympia superyacht is now officially targeted by the U.S. authorities. But is there any chance to seize it? According to the data provided by vessel tracking platforms, Olympia has stopped communicating its whereabouts and destination for over 300 days, with its last-known location being somewhere in the Baltic Sea.
Considering that the infamous Amadea was so difficult to seize even though it was forced to remain in Fiji, it seems unlikely for a yacht that has turned invisible to get caught. But the international hunt for superyachts has taken surprising turns before, so it’s not impossible.
