Russian Tycoon’s New Superyacht With a Custom Helicopter “Went Dark,” Can’t Get Caught

The Russian oligarchs that were sanctioned by the EU, UK, and the U.S. following the invasion of Ukraine got their assets frozen and their luxury toys seized. Out of these, yachts are probably the most impressive, because they also happen to be some of the largest and most luxurious superyacht in the world. Many big fish were caught, while others are still struggling, but only one has successfully pulled a ninja, evading authorities.
Russian owned superyachts have been seized in different parts of the world, and others are still “on the run.” This is known due to various marine tracking platforms that can indicate the current location and route of any vessel, as they are required by international regulations to have and switch on their automatic identification systems (AIS). On the other hand, when some of these oligarch-owned pleasure crafts turn off their AIS, despite it being illegal, it can be safe to assume that they don’t want to be located – something known as “going dark.”
Some of the most stunning megayachts of Russian billionaires have already been tracked and detained, but only one has apparently made it to safety, with its current location unknown. It’s like it disappeared off the face of the Earth. This also happens to be a young yacht that hit the water in 2021. And a spectacular one – the 464-foot (141.5 meters) Nord has 20 staterooms, enough to accommodate up to 36 guests.
Only big names were involved in the birth of Nord, from the Italian studio Nuvolari & Lenard to the Lurssen shipyard. Its designer described it as “a tuxedo donning warship.” Indeed, it looks like a massive military ship, but one that is incredibly opulent. It was built with a retractable hangar for not just any helicopter, but one that was custom-made for it. This seems to be an AW139, a medium, twin-engine helicopter built in Russia.
That’s because the lucky owner of this beast is Alexey Mordashov, one of Russia’s many steel tycoons. He owns stakes in several big companies, including the country’s fourth-largest steelmaker. And he’s also one of the sanctioned oligarchs, which is why the brand-new Nord quickly sailed from the Maldives to the Vladivostok port in Russia. And to this day it’s most likely the only one that actually got away. After reaching that safe haven, it went dark, so its current position or route are officially unknown.
Nord’s world cruising capabilities proved useful. Mordashov’s dark superyacht that looks like a warship apparently won the “hide and seek” game.
