Russian Tycoon’s New Superyacht With a Custom Helicopter “Went Dark,” Can’t Get Caught

The Russian oligarchs that were sanctioned by the EU, UK, and the U.S. following the invasion of Ukraine got their assets frozen and their luxury toys seized. Out of these, yachts are probably the most impressive, because they also happen to be some of the largest and most luxurious superyacht in the world. Many big fish were caught, while others are still struggling, but only one has successfully pulled a ninja, evading authorities.

8 photos