Roman Abramovich's Superyacht Solaris Denied Berthing Fees at Turkish Port

Ever since the outbreak of war, a lot of Russian oligarchs had to suffer as well. Governments all over the world acted at the request of the U.S. and the EU, and have been seizing their properties left and right. But billionaire Roman Abramovich managed to keep his superyachts, Solaris and Eclipse, away from seizing. For now.
So far, there have been a number of yachts that have been seized by governments all over the world. Most recently, it was Viktor Vekselberg’s megayacht Tango in Spain, followed by The Flying Fox in the Dominican Republic, Phi in the UK, and more.
But the world’s biggest, and most technologically advanced superyachts, Roman Abramovich’s Solaris and Eclipse, escaped the hands of the authorities.
The Russian billionaire has been moving his assets out of reach since governments added him to the list of sanctions. He made his way to Israel, and, after leaving Montenegro, his superyachts headed into Turkish waters, which, so far, hasn’t joined in on the sanctions against Russia.
Solaris, his newest build, which measures 140 m (461 ft), and is estimated at around $610 million, has to keep on moving after a Turkish port denied accepting berthing fees.
The luxury vessel arrived at Bodrum Cruise Port on Monday morning, but it has to keep on moving. Although the marina is owned by the Turkish government, the port is run by Global Ports Holding, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. So, they feared that charging Abramovich’s superyacht berthing fees could violate the UK’s sanctions against Russia, Financial Times reports.
But, since he was unable to turn the ship away on Monday morning, the operator had to give the superyacht a free pass to berth there for the day, before it went on its way.
According to the same outlet, his other superyacht, Eclipse, moored in the Turkish port of Marmaris. Since there has been no issue with Eclipse there yet, Solaris might join it.
But the world’s biggest, and most technologically advanced superyachts, Roman Abramovich’s Solaris and Eclipse, escaped the hands of the authorities.
The Russian billionaire has been moving his assets out of reach since governments added him to the list of sanctions. He made his way to Israel, and, after leaving Montenegro, his superyachts headed into Turkish waters, which, so far, hasn’t joined in on the sanctions against Russia.
Solaris, his newest build, which measures 140 m (461 ft), and is estimated at around $610 million, has to keep on moving after a Turkish port denied accepting berthing fees.
The luxury vessel arrived at Bodrum Cruise Port on Monday morning, but it has to keep on moving. Although the marina is owned by the Turkish government, the port is run by Global Ports Holding, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. So, they feared that charging Abramovich’s superyacht berthing fees could violate the UK’s sanctions against Russia, Financial Times reports.
But, since he was unable to turn the ship away on Monday morning, the operator had to give the superyacht a free pass to berth there for the day, before it went on its way.
According to the same outlet, his other superyacht, Eclipse, moored in the Turkish port of Marmaris. Since there has been no issue with Eclipse there yet, Solaris might join it.