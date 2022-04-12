Russian Gold Tycoon’s Stunning Megayacht Is Crossing the Pacific, but Not for Pleasure

Gone are the times when the stunning megayachts owned by the wealthiest Russian oligarchs were at the center of attention due to their impressive design and opulent amenities. Now, we’ve lost count of how many of them have already been seized, with just as many left on the international “black list.” There are still “big fish” to catch and one of them, a jaw-dropping 348-footer (106 meters) is apparently trying to run for safety, crossing the Pacific Ocean.
When you’re one of Russia’s top ten richest people, and you’re internationally known as a “gold king” due to a major stake in the country’s largest gold corporation, even your luxury toys are expected to be extra-special. And the Amadea mammoth yacht certainly meets those expectations. Delivered by the world-famous Lurssen shipyard just five years ago, Amadea is a relatively young, but already infamous megayacht.
With an exterior by the legendary Espen Oeino and interiors by Francois Zuretti, Amadea is instantly recognizable due to its unique clamshell deck layout. If you were to approach it by helicopter, you would be amazed by the fabulous five decks with such an unusual structure.
In addition to eight luxurious cabins that could sleep up to 16 guests, this majestic vessel boasts extravagant features such as a double-height atrium, a winter garden, a deck that’s exclusively dedicated to opulent parties, and a 10-meter (32.8 feet) pool.
The head-turning superyacht now risks being seized, as its billionaire owner Suleyman Kerimov was sanctioned by the U.S., EU and UK. Kerimov was targeted not only for his proven ties to the Russian president Vladimir Putin, but also for his alleged implication in money laundering activities. Business Insider reports that Kerimov’s yacht seems to be on the run, on an unusual Pacific Ocean crossing.
Judging by the data provided by marine tracking platforms, the 348-footer seems to be reaching for a major Russian port, that of Vladivostok. This would be its final destination, as data shows it currently headed for the Fijian port of Nadi, after having left the Mexican port of Manzanillo.
Amadea’s fate, like that of other Russian-owned superyachts still at large, hangs in the balance.
