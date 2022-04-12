Russian Gold Tycoon’s Stunning Megayacht Is Crossing the Pacific, but Not for Pleasure

Gone are the times when the stunning megayachts owned by the wealthiest Russian oligarchs were at the center of attention due to their impressive design and opulent amenities. Now, we’ve lost count of how many of them have already been seized, with just as many left on the international “black list.” There are still “big fish” to catch and one of them, a jaw-dropping 348-footer (106 meters) is apparently trying to run for safety, crossing the Pacific Ocean.

15 photos