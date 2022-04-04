Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg's $120 Million Yacht Tango Seized in Spain

Another one of Vladimir Putin’s cronies, Viktor Vekselberg, has been the “victim” of wealth seizing. His $120 million yacht, Tango, has reportedly been seized in Spain at the U.S. government’s request.
It’s been over a month since Russia invaded Ukraine, and things are far from over. Both sides have been suffering, although Russia’s loss includes a lot of material goods, too. Since the war outbreak, the U.S. and EU have been imposing sanctions on Russia’s billionaires who aided the State Leader Vladimir Putin.
And the latest “victim” of it all is Viktor Vekselberg, as his $120 million yacht, Tango, has just been seized in Spain.
It all happened on April 4 at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands. The Civil Guard and U.S. federal agents reportedly descended on the yacht at the U.S.’ request, and confirmed that the vessel in question is Tango, and it carried the flag of the Cook Islands. According to official documents, the U.S. investigation alleges that Vekselberg bought the Tango in 2011 and has owned it continuously since that time. It further claims that Vekselberg used shell companies to obfuscate his interest in the Tango to avoid bank oversight into U.S. dollar transactions.
“Today’s seizure of Viktor Vekselberg’s yacht, the Tango, in Spain is the result of an unprecedented multinational effort to enforce U.S. sanctions targeting those elites who have enabled Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” said Director Andrew Adams of Task Force KleptoCapture.
The mega yacht measures 254 ft (74 m), and it can fit up to 14 guests in seven cabins, besides a crew of 22 in 11 cabins. The vessel, which is estimated at $120 million according to SuperYachtFan, was built in 2011 by Feadship, and Harrison Eidsgaard was in charge of the design for its exterior and interior.
Tango is powered by four MTU engines that give out 1,730 hp diesel engines each, and take it to a speed of 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph), and a cruise speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/ 18.5 kph).
It looks like Roman Abramovich’s both yachts, Eclipse and Solaris, have found solace and escaped seizing, but others weren’t so lucky. Alisher Usmanov’s Dilbar was among the first to be seized, and, just last week, they also seized his armored Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Andrey Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A has also been seized, as well as Phi and The Flying Fox, among others.
