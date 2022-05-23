Lukoil Boss Loses Heesen Yachts for Good, Reverted to 100 Percent Dutch Ownership

One of the world’s richest people, Vagit Alekperov, was the billionaire boss of not just the oil giant Lukoil but also of the luxury Dutch shipbuilder Heesen Yachts. Following the international sanctions against Russian oligarchs, the yacht builder confirmed that one of its Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), namely Alekperov, was sanctioned by the UK. It now took a step further, distancing itself entirely from the Russian billionaire.

