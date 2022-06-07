The U.S. Goes After This Russian Billionaire’s $156M Yacht, Helicopter, and Private Jet

Andrei Vladimirovici Skoch is not among the best-known Russian oligarchs, but the enigmatic MGU abbreviation is already famous. It stands for the billionaire’s superyacht, custom helicopter, and private jet, which are now officially targeted by U.S. authorities.
A recent document released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added several superyachts with Russian links to the sanctions list, including ones that are connected to Vladimir Putin.
Madame Gu is one of the stunning vessels added to the list, one that’s worth $156 million, and that comes with its own helicopter, 3A-MGU. In addition to that, the U.S. authorities are eyeing the private plane that also belongs to Skoch, the P4-MGU (an Airbus A319).
A twice-designated Russian Federation Duma member, Skoch is a billionaire with ties to the steel industry. He is one of the oligarchs that were sanctioned by the U.S. back in 2018 for his alleged links to organized criminal groups. Following the war in Ukraine, he was sanctioned by EU and the UK early on. His superyacht Madame Gu was one of the first Russian-owned superyachts to “disappear,” having stopped communicating its whereabouts since the beginning of March.
Three months later, things haven’t changed, with Madame Gu still reportedly hiding out in Dubai, according to the data provided by automatic tracking systems. What has changed is that the U.S. is also now officially targeting the lavish 325-footer (99 meters) along with its owner’s flying luxury toys.
A spectacular Feadship model, Madame Gu immediately stands out due to its gorgeous hull sporting a special shade of blue, called Shark blue. One of the world’s largest luxury yachts, this pleasure craft is big enough for 12 guests and 36 crew members. Designed by the famous Andrew Winch in 2013, it boasts a jaw-dropping helideck that can fold in order to lower the helicopter into storage. The custom Eurocopter Dauphin AS 365N3 sports the same unique shade of blue and is estimated at $9 million.
