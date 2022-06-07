Old Quirky Tiny Home Called “The Pizza House” Saved From Demolition in New Jersey

The tiny home current is by no means an invention of recent years. But before the fancy, ultra-modern small dwellings that are so popular today, a different kind of tiny house got people reconsidering their conventional living situations. One of these unusual models was recently saved, after being just one step away from facing the wrecking ball.
Back in the 1960s, a World War II veteran built a really small, red house with a distinctive A-frame, using a building kit that was popular at the time. It had no kitchen or bathroom, but it did have two bedrooms. Since it couldn’t be used as a regular home, it became a clubhouse for different groups.
Last year, the quirky red house was listed for sale, with an asking price of $175,000. The bad news was that its new owner was ready to demolish it. But a group called Preserving the Wildwoods was determined to relocate the house sitting at Bennett Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey, in order to save it.
The Press of Atlantic City reports that the 1960s’ A-frame tiny home is now safe from harm. Thanks to the preservation group’s efforts, someone has agreed to have the tiny building moved on their property. The relocation to the Upper Township site is due in the following days.
According to Taylor Henry, the vice president of Preserving the Wildwoods, the old A-frame tiny house was very popular locally. Children in the area affectionately called it “The Pizza House” due to its shape resembling a slice of pizza, and it was photographed by anyone travelling to Wildwood. It would have been a shame to destroy such a quirky ancestor of today’s tiny houses.
It seems that several companies are starting to offer modern versions of these building kits. The nostalgic A-frame style dates back to the 1930s, when folks chose it especially for cute vacation homes. This 1960s’ home in Wildwood might be tinier than tiny, but its charm is unmistakable.
