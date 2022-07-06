Russian Metal Billionaire’s Attempt to Get Back His $600M Megayacht Failed

Only a few of the Russian oligarchs that were hit with sanctions tried to defend themselves to the public, by denying their connection to Vladimir Putin’s regime, and clearly condemning the war in Ukraine. More importantly, this recent plea addressed to the Council of the European Union is considered the one of the first attempts to legally overrule sanctions imposed against them.
A metals magnate and versatile entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of nearly $20 billion wants his assets back. We’re talking about the famous Alisher Usmanov, one of the world’s top 100 richest people. One of these assets happens to be the world’s largest superyacht, a mammoth 512-foot (156 meters) floating palace that’s estimated to be worth a minimum of $600 million.
Dilbar was one of the first “big fish” caught by the international authorities at the beginning of this unprecedented hunt for Russian-owned luxury toys. The Lurssen superyacht was officially seized by German authorities in early April, after a month of trying to legally confirm the link between the vessel and its Russian owner.
Usmanov and both of his sisters (to whom he had allegedly transferred several of his luxury assets, including Dilbar) were denied the pleas to overrule the decision to freeze their funds. Superyacht Times reports that the Council of the European Union rejected the pleas, stating that they had failed to demonstrate “urgency/serious irreparable harm” caused by the sanctions that were announced back in February, including Usmanov and his sisters on the list of targeted oligarchs.
Meanwhile, the billionaire’s other superyacht, the $300 million Alaiya, seems to be safe from the risk of getting seized, hiding out like other Russian-owned luxury vessels that have managed to flee to safety.
What will happen to the infamous Dilbar can’t be determined at the moment. For now, the world’s largest superyacht continues to stay put in Germany, despite the huge maintenance costs.
