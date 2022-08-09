Italian Media Mogul Parts With His Jaw-Dropping $72M Superyacht Boasting Three Garages

By far one of the most spectacular superyachts available on the luxury market, the majestic Solo reflects the pure Italian craftsmanship in every detail, from the ultra-elegant silhouette to the sophisticated, masculine interior.
Ex-CEO of Fiat, billionaire, media tycoon, and member of one the most powerful families in Italy – this would be Carlo de Benedetti in a nutshell. And Solo is a floating luxury toy to match. A relatively young yacht, delivered just five years ago, this head-turning beauty captures the essence of Italian style.
Built by the prestigious Tankoa shipyard, Solo grabbed everyone’s attention as soon as it made its debut at the glamorous Monaco Yacht Show in 2018. It was awarded by RINA (Registro Italiano Navale) for being “the most ecological yacht of the year.”
There aren’t many details available about its ecological performance, but according to the manufacturer, it was equipped with the latest technology for environmental protection. Even Prince Albert II of Monaco paid a special visit to it at the Show, for that reason.
This huge pleasure craft with a length of 236 feet (72 meters) has enough room for up to 12 guests, accommodated in six elegant staterooms. But the owner’s suite is beyond luxurious. It’s actually an apartment, occupying an entire deck. Even the helipad was placed so that the billionaire owner can head to his apartment straight from the helicopter – talk about arriving in style. The same deck provides access to the owner’s private jacuzzi, lounge area, and bar.
Truly fit for a billionaire, the interior that was created by Francesco Paszkowski together with Margherita Casprini is one of the most impressive we’ve seen on a superyacht. Forget Scandinavian minimalism or Middle Eastern opulence, Solo reveals a timeless Italian elegance that’s purely masculine. With an abundance of deep blue and grey tones, this interior seems almost entirely metallic. And it’s also very expensive, with precious materials, and furniture from Fendi Casa.
If the top deck was dedicated to the owner’s sprawling apartment, the upper deck is a lavish relaxation heaven. This is where the main salon is located, featuring a bar, a piano, a fireplace, and offering stunning panoramic views. The dining room and a so-called “TV family room” are located on the main deck.
In addition to a beauty salon, a gym, and a spa, Solo also boasts a huge beach club. Water fun seems to be very important, since the yacht was built with three garages. They hold an impressive selection of water toys, plus two custom-built tenders, each around 24 feet (7.5 meters). A pair of Caterpillar engines allow Solo to cruise at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).
It seems that the 87-year-old tycoon is ready to say goodbye to this spectacular superyacht, but anyone wishing to become the new owner must be willing to part with €71 million (approximately $72 million), according to the listing at Worth Avenue Yachts. But no one can deny that Solo is truly a statement luxury toy.
