Dubai Billionaire’s Secretive $70M Toy to Be Revealed at the Monaco Yacht Show

One of the most anticipated and sumptuous events in the yachting industry is the ultra-glamorous Monaco Yacht Show. At the end of September, this is where the lucky attendees will get the chance to take a closer look at some of the most fabulous new builds of this year. One of the biggest and most spectacular ones is Lusine.
At the beginning of this year, one of the top luxury shipyards in the world was delivering a brand-new superyacht to its owner, who happens to be not just a Royal, but one of the world’s wealthiest ones. Heesen is famous for having built some of the most incredible billionaire-owned pleasure craft, and its legacy goes on. At the time, not too much was known about its latest masterpiece, which is why the grand reveal at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show is highly anticipated.
Lusine will be one of the biggest luxury yachts to make its appearance at the show this year. At 196 feet (60 meters) and with a volume of 1,060 GT, this huge steel beauty was a challenge even for the experienced Heesen engineers who had to adjust it to the future owner’s wishes.
Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed is a member of the ruling royal family of the Emirate of Dubai. He holds several important positions, such as that of President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and he’s also founder of the Emirates Group.
When you’re a billionaire and a Royal, privacy is highly important. That is why one of the most spectacular features of Lusine is a custom touch-and-go helipad with an enclosed air-conditioned reception area, specifically designed for “discreet boarding,” according to Heesen.
The Sheikh’s suite will actually be an apartment on the bridge deck aft, in addition to the other five staterooms that can accommodate 11 more guests. This interior, created by the famous Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, is said to be one of the most complex interiors ever designed for Heesen, but we’ll just have to take their word for it, until the Monaco Show. So far, no images of Lusine’s interior have been revealed. But, as you would imagine, it was made with incredibly luxurious materials, including precious leathers and rare woods.
Lusine is also spectacular in terms of performance. It claims to be the first superyacht in the world to integrate a SCR system alongside its engines. The Selective Catalytic Reduction technology is used to cut NOx emissions almost entirely for newer diesel-fueled vehicles. In line with today’s green trend, Lusine will at least reduce NOx emission levels, while cruising at 13 knots (14.9 mph/24 kph).
Its two MTU 12V 4000 M65L diesel engines allow it to hit more than 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph), but at cruising speed this majestic yacht can make the most of its considerable range of 4,200 nautical miles (4,800 miles/7,778 km).
Lusine will soon reveal its beauty alongside hundreds of other superyachts at the Monaco Yacht Show, and is sure to turn heads.
Lusine will be one of the biggest luxury yachts to make its appearance at the show this year. At 196 feet (60 meters) and with a volume of 1,060 GT, this huge steel beauty was a challenge even for the experienced Heesen engineers who had to adjust it to the future owner’s wishes.
Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed is a member of the ruling royal family of the Emirate of Dubai. He holds several important positions, such as that of President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and he’s also founder of the Emirates Group.
When you’re a billionaire and a Royal, privacy is highly important. That is why one of the most spectacular features of Lusine is a custom touch-and-go helipad with an enclosed air-conditioned reception area, specifically designed for “discreet boarding,” according to Heesen.
The Sheikh’s suite will actually be an apartment on the bridge deck aft, in addition to the other five staterooms that can accommodate 11 more guests. This interior, created by the famous Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, is said to be one of the most complex interiors ever designed for Heesen, but we’ll just have to take their word for it, until the Monaco Show. So far, no images of Lusine’s interior have been revealed. But, as you would imagine, it was made with incredibly luxurious materials, including precious leathers and rare woods.
Lusine is also spectacular in terms of performance. It claims to be the first superyacht in the world to integrate a SCR system alongside its engines. The Selective Catalytic Reduction technology is used to cut NOx emissions almost entirely for newer diesel-fueled vehicles. In line with today’s green trend, Lusine will at least reduce NOx emission levels, while cruising at 13 knots (14.9 mph/24 kph).
Its two MTU 12V 4000 M65L diesel engines allow it to hit more than 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph), but at cruising speed this majestic yacht can make the most of its considerable range of 4,200 nautical miles (4,800 miles/7,778 km).
Lusine will soon reveal its beauty alongside hundreds of other superyachts at the Monaco Yacht Show, and is sure to turn heads.