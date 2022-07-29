One of the Hottest Superyachts of the Moment Was a Gift for Its Billionaire Owner

Thanks to the celebrities who share images from their extravagant vacations, we get to find out about the hottest superyachts at the moment. One of them costs more than $1 million for the privilege of spending one week on board, and was allegedly received as a gift by its current billionaire owner.
Some billionaires keep their luxury toys away from the spotlight as much as possible, enjoying them as private havens, while others see them more as an investment. Solandge could be considered a great investment, since it’s one of the most expensive yachts on the charter market, with weekly rates starting at $1 million, according to Fraser Yachts. After a hiatus due to a refit, it came back on the market and immediately won the hearts of celebrities.
A massive 279-footer (85 meters) Solandge is another one of the iconic Lurssen’s masterpieces. It was reportedly built for a Russian billionaire, a decade ago, but would later be gifted to Prince Muqrin Bin Abdulaziz by the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia, after he stepped down as Crown Prince. The $150 million pleasure craft is indeed fit to be a royal gift – its majestic exterior and opulent interior won awards and turned heads in the most luxurious places on Earth.
Designed by the legendary Espen Oeino, Solandge can accommodate up to 12 guests, plus a huge crew of 29 that cater to the guests’ needs. The owner doesn’t just enjoy a suite, but an entire deck, boasting a private jacuzzi and a private salon with a fireplace, a games area, and a widescreen TV. Another jacuzzi and a swimming pool welcome all guests on board. There’s also a lavish cinema room, in addition to the spa facilities, gym, beauty salon, and main salon.
The spectacular interiors created by Aileen Rodriguez reveal precious materials, rich color palettes, and subtle Middle Eastern motifs. Even the massive staircase that connects the decks is a work of art, decorated with 52-foot (16 meters) golden sculpture representing the tree of life, illuminated by more than 1,000 Murano glass lightbulbs.
Equally impressive in terms of performance, this stunning vessel cruises comfortably at 16 knots (18 mph/29 kph) and was engineered to be self-sufficient even on long journeys, covering up to 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,000 km). Truly striking and powerful, Solange steals the show and it’s easy to see why.
