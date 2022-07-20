Tech Dutch Millionaire Parting With His Spectacular Custom Superyacht for $32 Million

Seven years ago, Feadship was delivering a stunning made-to-measure pleasure craft to one lucky owner, on Valentine’s Day. It’s unknown whether that was a romantic gift for the owner from someone else, or simply a gift to himself, but it was certainly worthy of being considered a treat. One that’s currently worth $32 million.
It can’t be easy to let go of a yacht that was carefully designed and built to your exact specifications, and on which you’ve spent countless lovely vacations. However, the beautiful Feadship superyacht Kiss is looking for a new home, after having been only privately used since 2015. It allegedly belongs to Rudolf Booker, a Dutch millionaire mostly known as the co-founder and former CEO of Payvision, a payment service provider.
What makes Kiss special is that its stunning looks and luxurious amenities can easily compete to those of superyachts that are twice its size. Famous for having built some of the world’s biggest yachts, Feadship leaves its distinctive mark on smaller models as well, such as the 152-foot (46 meters) Kiss.
According to Boat International, the owner had many specific requests that were no easy task from a technological point of view. One of them was the hull’s unique metallic black color, which requires a painstaking application because it tends to show even the smallest imperfections. Feadship was one of the few luxury shipyards that could successfully accomplish this, thanks to its electrically-charged spray nozzle technique, and new mixing machines.
Other unique features are the complete master penthouse on the upper deck (unusual for a vessel this size) and the custom sliding doors on both sides of the main deck, creating a seamless outdoor/indoor connection.
Large enough to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests, Kiss also boasts a four-people jacuzzi, a lavish main salon, and high-end interiors with hand-picked marbles and custom furniture. Plus, last year it underwent a refit, including a full repaint, and more water toys were added to its inventory.
Boasting a unique hull color and sophisticated features, Kiss won’t probably stay on the market too long, despite its steep price of $32 million (€31.5 million).
What makes Kiss special is that its stunning looks and luxurious amenities can easily compete to those of superyachts that are twice its size. Famous for having built some of the world’s biggest yachts, Feadship leaves its distinctive mark on smaller models as well, such as the 152-foot (46 meters) Kiss.
According to Boat International, the owner had many specific requests that were no easy task from a technological point of view. One of them was the hull’s unique metallic black color, which requires a painstaking application because it tends to show even the smallest imperfections. Feadship was one of the few luxury shipyards that could successfully accomplish this, thanks to its electrically-charged spray nozzle technique, and new mixing machines.
Other unique features are the complete master penthouse on the upper deck (unusual for a vessel this size) and the custom sliding doors on both sides of the main deck, creating a seamless outdoor/indoor connection.
Large enough to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests, Kiss also boasts a four-people jacuzzi, a lavish main salon, and high-end interiors with hand-picked marbles and custom furniture. Plus, last year it underwent a refit, including a full repaint, and more water toys were added to its inventory.
Boasting a unique hull color and sophisticated features, Kiss won’t probably stay on the market too long, despite its steep price of $32 million (€31.5 million).