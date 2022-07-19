WhatsApp Co-Founder’s Superyacht Re-emerges, Ready for a New Luxury Vacation Season

Summer is the perfect time to spot some of the world’s most famous superyachts, since this is when most luxury pleasure craft come out to play, showing off their sleek silhouettes. One of them is the imposing Mogambo, after having stayed hidden for quite some time.
A lot of people are familiar with the beautiful Mogambo yacht – not just because it’s a masterpiece of German engineering, but also because of its famous owner, Jan Koum. The Ukrainian-American tech billionaire will always be known as the co-founder of WhatsApp, later acquired by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Like most billionaires, Koum added a custom superyacht to his fleet of luxury toys. A decade ago, Nobiskrug delivered the impressive 241-foot (73 meters) Mogambo. The African word means “the Great” and the entire concept was inspired by the classic movie with the same name, which is all about adventure in a spectacular setting.
Mogambo’s special status is highlighted by the fact that is was entirely designed by Reymond Langton, an award-winning design studio founded by Pascale Reymond and Andrew Langton. Unsurprisingly, the vessel snatched a couple of prestigious awards itself, such as The World Superyacht Award.
There’s nothing flashy about this elegant yacht, boasting a refined two-tone paintwork, with a mid-gray hull and snow-white decks, reflected be the interior color scheme as well. Mogambo’s silhouette, described by Nobiskrug as having “a slight masculine touch” was recently spotted in Norway, where it re-emerged after staying hidden for a few months. The reason, according to Superyacht Times, was an interior refit completed by the famous Feadship shipyard in the Netherlands, which began last year, in October.
That is why Mogambo could not welcome any guests during this time, even though it was meant from the beginning to also be a successful luxury charter yacht, according to its captain. But it will soon be ready to reveal its fresh interior look, together with its high-end amenities, including a jacuzzi, a state-of-the-art spa room, and a gym.
