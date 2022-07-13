Azimut Unveils Magellano 66, a Fuel-Efficient Yacht That Fuses Comfort With Elegance

Italian shipyard Azimut added a new yacht to its Magellano series. It's a 20.15-meter (66.1-foot) luxury yacht that combines efficiency with comfort to offer passengers unique experiences at sea.
Simply called Magellano 66, the vessel is part of Azimut's Low Emissions Yacht. This means its design ensures a more efficient fuel consumption, which leads to fewer CO2 emissions. The shipyard has also used carbon fiber in the construction process, adding more resistance and stability to the flybridge and platform.
Additionally, while retaining the same weight and increasing the vessel's surfaces, the levels of dynamic stability were maintained. Magellano 66 comes with a performance-optimized hull as well. Since the lower chine is shaped for the least resistance, the friction is minimized. Thus, the result is an increased range at high speeds.
The yacht has a beam of 5.54 meters (17.1 ft), providing increased interior volumes. The superstructure features glazed surfaces that allow natural light to bathe the rooms. Speaking of that, the exterior seamlessly connects with the interior, creating a feeling of continuity.
The standard layout was designed as a single open space that offers guests incredible views of the sea. However, owners can also choose the Navetta version, which separates the kitchen and wheelhouse from the rest of the boat.
Guests can find accommodation in four cabins positioned on the lower deck. They will find privacy in two VIPs, a double cabin and a single one that can also be fitted with bunk beds. There's also an aft cabin that will be used by the crew. The color palette in the rooms is neutral. Azimut says that it used "the soothing colors of nature" to create a warm, sophisticated interior space that can be fully enjoyed by the passengers.
In terms of performance, Magellano 66 is powered by two 850-hp MAN engines. That's enough to make it navigate across the sea at a top speed of 23 knots (26.4 mph/ 42.5 kph) and cruise at 19 knots (21.8 mph/ 35.1 kph).
More details are expected to be provided as the yacht gets closer to its official debut.
