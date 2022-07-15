UK Millionaire Parting With His $40M Toy, a Performance Beast Disguised as a Family Yacht

Its alleged owner is a discrete millionaire, but Twizzle is all about showing off. Whether we’re talking about high-end design and top-level engineering, or sailing performance, this sleek boat was always ahead of others.
It won the Best Sailing Yacht Design Award and the Show Boats Design Awards, among others, when it made its debut in 2010. It won third place at the 2012 St. Barth Bucket, among other regattas. It recently completed a trip around the world, and it’s been to some of the most spectacular places on Earth. This is Twizzle, one of the masterpieces brought to life by the world-famous Dutch builder Royal Huisman.
Michael Bradfield, the UK-based entrepreneur who allegedly owns Twizzle, is apparently ready to say goodbye to it and move on to another shiny toy. The spectacular 189-foot (57.5 meters) yacht just entered the market, with a whooping asking price of $39.9 million. What makes it special is that it’s both “a technically brilliant racer and a comfortable family yacht.”
Designed by the prestigious Dubois Naval Architects, Twizzle was also refitted last year. This included a fresh paint job, new decking, plus work to its engines and rigging. It was said that it boasts “one of the most advanced rigs ever created,” comprised of custom carbon masts and rollaway carbon booms. Its main and blade sails were replaced this year.
The vessel’s interior, created by the legendary Redman Whiteley Dixon and Todhunter Earle, reveals sophisticated neutral tones and precious materials such as marble, cashmere, and leathers. Up to nine guests can enjoy its elegant cabins with en-suite bathrooms and premium media systems, including the master cabin that’s big enough to flaunt a private study, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathtub.
The main salon also doubles as a cinema, and there are multiple areas for dining and socializing onboard, without crowding the space too much.
More details about this versatile sailing yacht can be found at Edmiston.
Michael Bradfield, the UK-based entrepreneur who allegedly owns Twizzle, is apparently ready to say goodbye to it and move on to another shiny toy. The spectacular 189-foot (57.5 meters) yacht just entered the market, with a whooping asking price of $39.9 million. What makes it special is that it’s both “a technically brilliant racer and a comfortable family yacht.”
Designed by the prestigious Dubois Naval Architects, Twizzle was also refitted last year. This included a fresh paint job, new decking, plus work to its engines and rigging. It was said that it boasts “one of the most advanced rigs ever created,” comprised of custom carbon masts and rollaway carbon booms. Its main and blade sails were replaced this year.
The vessel’s interior, created by the legendary Redman Whiteley Dixon and Todhunter Earle, reveals sophisticated neutral tones and precious materials such as marble, cashmere, and leathers. Up to nine guests can enjoy its elegant cabins with en-suite bathrooms and premium media systems, including the master cabin that’s big enough to flaunt a private study, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathtub.
The main salon also doubles as a cinema, and there are multiple areas for dining and socializing onboard, without crowding the space too much.
More details about this versatile sailing yacht can be found at Edmiston.