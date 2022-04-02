Good Luck Explaining Why Android Auto Suddenly Speaks Another Language

Google Assistant is a piece of technology that certainly comes in handy to drivers who want to expand the Android experience behind the wheel.
No matter if they want to interact with the apps on their phones directly or via Android Auto, Google Assistant is the one that makes the whole experience less distracting. And it’s all possible thanks to the support for voice commands.
But as far as Android Auto goes, it’s not a secret that the voice command feature has been buggy, to say the least.
And now it looks like users are about to discover a new problem that nobody can figure out why this is happening.
Someone on Google’s discussion boards reveals that Google Assistant has suddenly started reading out messages in another language, even without any change on their side. According to their post, messages received on WhatsApp are now read in Portuguese (Portugal) rather than in Portuguese (Brazil). Another user has confirmed the same behavior, with the exact same languages involved.
While at first glance this looks like a very limited glitch, a member of the Android Auto team has already confirmed the reports are now under investigation. The dev team is looking into the whole thing, and this could be a sign that the problem could be more serious than it seems at first.
No workaround has been found just yet, but on the other hand, there’s a chance that downgrading the Google app to the previous version helps restore the original behavior. If the problem is indeed in Google Assistant, then maybe a recent update caused the whole thing, so getting rid of this version could help.
Of course, given the investigation is still in its early phases, it’s hard to tell when exactly Google could come up with a fix. Right now, the error doesn’t seem to be very widespread, so you’d better not hold your breath for a full patch.
