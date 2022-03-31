New Feature Shows Up on Android Auto as Broad Rollout Starts

Google is silently working on several big improvements for Android Auto, and without a doubt, the most important is the Coolkwalk update that has already been spotted in the previous releases.
And while the Mountain View-based search giant has so far remained tight-lipped on all the goodies it’s been working on for Android Auto users, a mysterious new button showed up earlier today for many of those who rely on the app behind the wheel.
The new music icon that showed up in the bar at the bottom of the screen appears to be part of a broad rollout, though worth knowing is the first users actually received it several months ago. Most likely, Google has completed its initial limited rollout phase, and given no major bugs have been discovered, it’s now ready to make the same feature available for everybody.
In essence, the new button is supposed to provide users with suggestions on what to listen to during their drives.
The suggestions can be anything from music to news and podcasts, though some people here on reddit claim the highlighted content didn’t necessarily match their expectations. In other words, the recommendations might not always be the best, but let’s just assume this feature is still in its early days, and Google just needs more time to polish it.
What you need to know is the availability of the new feature isn’t linked with a specific new version of Android Auto. In other words, if you don’t see the new button just yet, removing and reinstalling Android Auto doesn’t make any difference, as the whole thing is powered by a server-side switch that Google must enable.
However, given so many users have confirmed the availability of this feature in their cars, it’s probably just a matter of time until everybody gets it. You can try to shut down the app and relaunch it in your vehicle if it’s not available already.
