Google Maps Starts Feeling Like a Stranger on Android Auto

Google Maps continues to be the preferred mobile navigation app for the majority of drivers out there, no matter if they run the software on their smartphones or on Android Auto, CarPlay, or Android Automotive.
When it comes to Android Auto alone, Google Maps was simply the choice that made perfect sense. But in the last few months, however, the application ended up struggling with all kinds of problems on Android Auto, therefore making some people consider a switch to Waze or other alternatives.
And now, it’s the search feature, the one that appears to be broken.
Users claim they noticed this unexpected glitch earlier this month when they attempted to search for a destination in Google Maps. Setting up a new address to go to works just fine when voice commands are being used, so only the typing part appears to be broken down.
Some of those who are struggling with this problem claim Google Maps also briefly displays an unusual map interface they haven’t seen before, so maybe the search giant is experimenting with a new idea, and this is the one to blame for the broken search.
At this point, no workaround is known to exist, but if you believe the issue was introduced by a recent Google Maps update, the easiest way to deal with it is to just downgrade to an earlier release.
On the other hand, Google is the one that should look into all these reports, especially because the problem appears to be exclusive to Android Auto and limited to the typing experience.
Of course, if sticking with voice commands temporarily isn’t your favorite cup of tea, you can always switch to another navigation app until Google comes up with a fix. Waze is most often considered the top replacement for Google Maps, but Android Auto users can actually pick from many other alternatives currently available for download.
