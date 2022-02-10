Waze Receives iPhone and CarPlay Update with Critical Fixes

Waze has just received a new update on the App Store, so users running the app on iPhones or CarPlay are recommended to install it as soon as possible.
The update brings the app to version 4.81, and as it typically happens when the Google-owned company releases a new public build in the stable channel, it comes with a few tidbits on what’s been changed.
However, this time the Waze team confirms that version 4.81 resolves a glitch that previously caused a crash whenever the driving directions were spoken. This is obviously a critical fix, as it prevents Waze from shutting down unexpectedly during the navigation, especially because many people are keeping the audio guidance enabled all the time anyway.
But at the same time, the new update also comes to correct a fix that has become rather widespread lately.
This time, only users in the United States were affected, as Waze started speaking metric instead of imperial, obviously making the navigation experience rather confusing.
The Waze team has been testing the fix in the latest beta builds, so this stable update should correct the problem for everybody out there.
Needless to say, there’s a chance other small bug fixes and optimizations are included, though the minor version increase clearly suggests no big changes are bundled with the update.
However, users are recommended to install it as soon as possible, no matter where they run Waze, especially because the update resolves the two bugs mentioned above.
Earlier this week, the Waze team also announced a limited-time update that allows users to enable a special Cupid voice for navigation, as well as a new mood and car icon. The pack is available as a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and it will be removed at the end of the month with a server-side switch, and all settings will return to the previous configuration.
