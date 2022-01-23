CarPlay Stops Working for Some Users After the Latest iPhone Update

iOS 15.2.1 was released earlier this month with some highly anticipated improvements, as this new update finally resolved CarPlay glitches impacting very popular apps, such as Google Maps and Waze.
But as it turns out, installing this new iOS version completely broke down CarPlay for some users, with several users explaining on Apple’s support forums that the app is no longer available in their vehicles.
At first glance, it looks like the bug mostly affects BMW cars, and while some say CarPlay stopped working completely, others claim the app launches, but they are unable to go to the app screen.
At this point, it looks like the culprit is this latest iOS update, so in theory, a potential downgrade (which is no longer allowed by Apple anyway) is the only way to deal with the glitch until a full fix lands.
Someone explains that using CarPlay involves a workaround that has them launching only the apps that show up on the dashboard view.
“I have the same issue. I found a workaround for now. I go to the CarPlay main menu where I can see the Calendar, Maps, Music all in one view. I select the Music from there, which then gets me back to the Music app,” they say.
As with everything Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained completely tight-lipped on a potential fix, so for the time being, users struggling with the bug have no other option than to wait for the company to come up with a fix.
The good news is another iOS update is already in the RC channel, and this should be an indication that the public launch to production devices could happen as soon as the next week. But of course, there’s no guarantee a fix for this issue would be included, so fingers crossed for Apple to already be aware of this behavior hitting some CarPlay users after the update to iOS 15.2.1.
At first glance, it looks like the bug mostly affects BMW cars, and while some say CarPlay stopped working completely, others claim the app launches, but they are unable to go to the app screen.
At this point, it looks like the culprit is this latest iOS update, so in theory, a potential downgrade (which is no longer allowed by Apple anyway) is the only way to deal with the glitch until a full fix lands.
Someone explains that using CarPlay involves a workaround that has them launching only the apps that show up on the dashboard view.
“I have the same issue. I found a workaround for now. I go to the CarPlay main menu where I can see the Calendar, Maps, Music all in one view. I select the Music from there, which then gets me back to the Music app,” they say.
As with everything Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained completely tight-lipped on a potential fix, so for the time being, users struggling with the bug have no other option than to wait for the company to come up with a fix.
The good news is another iOS update is already in the RC channel, and this should be an indication that the public launch to production devices could happen as soon as the next week. But of course, there’s no guarantee a fix for this issue would be included, so fingers crossed for Apple to already be aware of this behavior hitting some CarPlay users after the update to iOS 15.2.1.