Waze Updated with Cupid Voice Navigation Because Of Course

If you’re a long-time Waze user, you probably know already that the Google-owned company occasionally comes up with limited-time packs that include goodies like special moods, car icons, and navigation voices.
Given Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, Waze wanted to bring some love to the road in its very own way. The company announced a new limited-time pack that is already available in the app, and which brings a new mood, a car icon, and a special navigation voice.
First and foremost, the new mood (which is the way you appear on the map, so others can see you) is a special (and kind of cute) Cupid icon. Then, the car icon (which this time is only visible to you as long as you keep Waze in focus on your phone or on the car’s head unit with Android Auto or CarPlay) is a special-edition Lovewagon.
And last but not least, Cupid can also double as a navigation assistant, so it can guide drivers to their destinations using lovable instructions.
The new content is already live in Waze, and it will continue to be available until the end of the month.
If you want to enable it, just launch the app (make sure you run the latest version, no matter if you use Android or iPhone) and launch the main menu, also known as My Waze.
You should then see a Cupid icon on the screen and tapping it will then guide you throughout the activation process, where you can also choose specifically what you want to activate from the pack.
Needless to say, the navigation voice is only available in English, but on the other hand, it can be used in any country across the world, no matter where you live.
Of course, once the campaign comes to an end in late February, your settings will be reverted to the current setup, as the Cupid package will be automatically removed from Waze.
