This App Is a Waze-Inspired Navigation App Built Specifically for Bikes

The one thing that sets Waze apart from the rest of the navigation app crowd is the crowdsourcing engine, which pretty much makes it possible for it to become incredibly accurate.
With the help of other users running the app, Waze can alert drivers of hazards they might encounter on the road ahead, including things like accidents, roadkill, speed traps, or traffic jams.
At the end of the day, the Google-owned application can help users reach their destinations not only faster but also safer, as it has what it takes to make every route easier to anticipate.
This is the idea that a new app called Pointz is also based on. Built with cyclists in mind, Pointz is a new mapping app whose main goal is to make public roads safer for cyclists across the world.
The way it works is very similar to Waze.
Running on a mobile device, Pointz is able to generate turn-by-turn navigation to a defined destination but to do this, it provides cyclists with the option of choosing between the safest or the fastest route.
Obviously, the app packs voice navigation to offer instructions without the user being forced to look at the screen, but the real magic that makes Pointz truly special is the road rating system.
Users are required to rate every road they’ve been on, therefore helping the app offer better routes to other cyclists. Roads can be labeled as bike-friendly or dangerous for bikes using a very straightforward rating system, and needless to say, users can also report things like potholes, bad roads, traffics, and other problems.
It goes without saying Pointz is still in its early days, but the app is already available for download for both Android and iOS. It remains to be seen if its adoption gains traction, but on paper, the idea it’s based on is without a doubt worth a chance.
