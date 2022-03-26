Widespread Problem Breaks Down a Key Google Maps Feature, Here’s the Fix

A new bug that showed up out of the blue earlier today causes the search feature in Google Maps to be completely broken, with users reporting the same behavior on both iPhone and Android.
If you’re a long-time Google Maps user, you certainly know the search feature is an essential part of the experience provided by the app.
This is because the search bundled with Google Maps allows users to look for nearby points of interest, such as gas stations, shops, museums, cafes, restaurants, and so on.
However, users who tried to search for something on Google Maps today ended up getting a “no results” error even though they were typing generic keywords such as gas.
Oddly enough, the glitch happened on both iPhone and Android, and this seems to signal the problem takes place server-side, so it’s not something related to the client running on mobile devices. Google hasn’t provided any information on the whole thing, but the bug is still alive and kicking at the time of writing, with users still unable to use the search in Google Maps.
While it’s not exactly clear what’s happening and why the search is broken, it looks like the workaround is much simpler than most people would be tempted to believe.
Simply logging out of your accounts should bring things back to normal, though you’re obviously losing the search history and any other information that’s linked with the Google profile.
Clearing the cache and deleting the data of the app doesn’t help.
At this point, nobody knows for sure when things could come back to normal, but if you’ve been struggling with the same search problem, logging out of your account temporarily looks to be the easiest way to deal with it.
We’ll continue to monitor the glitch and let you know when the problem has been solved.
